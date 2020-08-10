1/1
Stanley H. Nishimoto
Stanley H. Nishimoto, 66-year-old, Southern California born and raised, resident of San Gabriel passed away peacefully at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center on July 31, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. If he was not showing affection to his wife, teaching his children how to be hardworking, caring, clever, mild mannered members of society, or making his grandchildren laugh you could find him in the calmness of the Eastern Sierras fishing for trout. Stanley is survived by his loving family: wife, Sylvia Nishimoto; sons, Jonathan and Jeffrey Nishimoto; daughter, Tiffany Nishimoto; grandsons, Johnny Nishimoto, Justin Nishimoto, Jacob Nunez, Cameron Nishimoto; mother, Florence Nishimoto; sisters, Stephanie Nishimoto, Carolyn Komoto, and Cheryl Teragawa; brother Kelly Nishimoto; and also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A kind soul with a goofy personality, quick wit and calm demeanor-he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
