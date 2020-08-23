1/
Stanley Ikuo Kuroda
Stanley Ikuo Kuroda, born in Honolulu, Hawaii passed away on July 24, 2020. He was 84 years old. Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Kuroda and daughter Julie Kuroda. He is survived by his children Wendy (Bryan) Tanaka, Gregg (Soojie) Kuroda and grandchildren Kevin (Eryn), Scott Tanaka, Ty Kuroda and great grandchild Emma. After retiring from TRW where he worked for 25 years, Stan volunteered at Torrance Memorial Medical Center for 25 years. In addition to his love for his family and faith in God, he loved to golf, fish, take care of his cymbidiums and travel around the world. His kindness and support was received by all of the lives he touched.At this time, there will be no service. We are praying that we can celebrate dad's life in the near future. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
