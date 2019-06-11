August 15, 1930 - May 30, 2019 Beloved father and grandfather, Stan Feldman, passed away at 88 years old on May 30 after a 2-year battle with lung cancer. Born in Oakland, Stan lived in Los Angeles for over 70 years. He attended Beverly Hills High and UCLA. After serving in the Coast Guard, where he was stationed in Washington State and Midway Island, he became a respected member of the dental community in Beverly Hills for over 40 years. Later in life he moved to Port Angeles, WA, where he settled into small town retirement life with his long-term companion, Edie Beck. Stan enjoyed football, watching and playing golf, travelling, the outdoors, and good delicatessen food. He was an avid reader and a connoisseur of fine scotch and cigars. Stan's effervescence and passion for life left an indelible impression on his family and those who knew him. Stan is survived by his three children, Judy Smith, Sharon Levine and David Feldman, and six grandchildren: Michelle Smith, Andrea Smith, Sam Levine, Sara Levine, Evan Feldman and Mara Feldman. Funeral services to be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, on Monday, June 17, at 11:30 AM. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 11 to June 16, 2019