June 25, 1926 - July 13, 2020 Stanley Minsk, 94, passed away after a long illness on July 13, 2020.Born to Morris and Carrie Minsk in New York, the family moved to Los Angeles in 1943. Stanley graduated from UCLA, earning his BA in Accounting, served his country in the Army and was a founding partner of the CPA firm that still bears his name. He was a talented and dedicated accountant who worked into his 80's.He married Hetty Herman in 1953, became the loving father of two children, Janna and Alan. His marriage in 1976 to Rosalie Abrahams added three adult children to his family. He and Rosalie, enjoyed entertaining, traveling, attending the symphony, synagogue, plays and visits with their blended family. Stanley was also an avid photographer and tennis player.He was preceded in death by his brother and sister in law, Roy and Carol Mills, as well as his stepson Peter Abrahams.He is survived by his widow Rosalie, his daughter Janna Minsk (Carl Morehouse), his son Alan (Kari Ofstedahl), stepson Michael Abrahams (Alison Berka), stepdaughter Barbara Abrahams (Daniel Murphy), and grandchildren Devon, Alexandra and Madison Minsk, Max, Rachel, Sam and Katie Abrahams, Michael, Sarah and Julia Kong as well as niece Robin Mills and nephew Evan (Erika) Mills.The family is grateful for the constant and loving care of his caregivers Jerome Bueno and Maria Flordeliza (Flor) Bueno.Services were held on July 20, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance at internment was restricted.In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Stanley's memory to City of Hope, ACLU, Planned Parenthood.



