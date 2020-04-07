|
|
Husband of Gloria Jean Gaertner Hier, father of Suzan Elizabeth Hier and Grant Stanley Hier, son of George Richard Hier and Hilda Elizabeth Kessler Hier, brother of Richard Malcolm Hier. Died peacefully at his home. Graduate of Hollywood High and Cal. State L.A. Was a pilot in the Navy Air Corps. Had a 30+ year career as an executive at Chrysler Corp. A musician, composer, painter, athlete-with an unforgettable smile. Could tell a good story (and joke). A generous humanitarian who was much loved and highly respected. Survived by his wife and children, his grandchildren Erika Elizabeth Hier Lennon and Jeffery Brian Hier Lennon, his son-in-law Richard Brian Lennon and daughter-in-law Laura Lee Hier. No memorial. In lieu of flowers or cards respects can be paid via a contribution in his name to CIEL.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 7, 2020