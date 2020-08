September 3, 1927 - August 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully in Santa Monica, CA. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he served in the Navy during WWII, UCLA graduate and a dedicated CPA for 63 years. Loved travel, classical music, opera and most of all his family. He will be forever in our hearts.



