September 22, 1937 - July 11, 2020 Beloved father, friend and surgeon, Dr. Stanley Paul Frileck, M.D. passed away on July 11, 2020 after a long illness. Stanley was a highly regarded board-certified plastic surgeon who received his medical degree from the University of Toronto in 1962. After completing his internship at Los Angeles County Hospital in 1963, he went to Vietnam as a representative of CARE-MEDICO. This experience was life changing and led to many similar humanitarian missions throughout his career, most notably with Operation USA, an organization very dear to him. His general residency was completed at Fresno General Hospital in 1968. Upon completing his plastic surgery residency in 1970 at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City, he joined the US Army from 1970-72. He achieved the rank of Major and held the position of Assistant Chief of Plastic Surgery at Valley Forge General Hospital in Valley Forge, PA. After his discharge, he began a decades-long private practice in Brentwood, served on staff at the VA Wadsworth, Children's and Cedars Sinai Hospitals in Los Angeles, St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica; was the President Emeritus of the UCLA Plastic Surgery Society; was the Director of the Michael Jackson Burn Center in Culver City and was an Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the UCLA Medical School. In addition to his pro bono work he was most proud of the reconstructive work that he performed and the artistic aspects of plastic surgery, with a unique perspective of changing as little as possible to achieve the desired results. His interactions with patients were especially important to him, treating his patients with dignity, respect, and humility. Stan was a man of wit, humor, compassion, generosity, and intelligence. He was comfortable speaking about many subjects, among his favorites were aesthetics, politics, physics, ethics, and society. He was most passionate about the study of art & history, listening to and sharing jazz music, playing in his monthly poker game with his pals and intensely watching sports, especially the NY Football Giants and the SF Giants. We will miss his charm, style, iconoclasm and joie de vivre most. He leaves behind his partner Michele; his children Ian, Hillary, and Charlie; daughter-in-law Heather, grandson Spencer; his sister Rosalind and nieces and nephews Robbin, Todd, Tracey, David, Joe.Services & Memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Operation USA at Opusa.org
or to your favorite charitable organization.