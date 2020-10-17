June 4, 1949 - October 14, 2020 Dr. Stanley Shapiro died of cancer at his home in Los Angeles on October 14, 2020. He was 71 years old. Stan was born June 4, 1949, at Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan to Morris Shapiro and Beatrice Shapiro, both educators from New York. Stan went to Albany High School where he won awards in the Debate Society, then to Union liberal arts college, where he majored in English Literature. All his life he was a voracious student of history and literature and politics. He was an erudite man. Stan attended Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University in the Bronx, where he received his MD degree in 1974. During his internship at Lennox Hill Hospital in Manhattan he performed residencies in internal medicine, clinical pathology and preventive medicine. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine, later received a Masters Degree in Public Health at UCLA, and performed a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles, the beginning of a life-long career treating HIV-Aids, Hepatitis, and other devastating infectious diseases. Stan was respected and loved by his patients. He called himself "Just a simple country doctor." He became a Physician Emeritus in 2014. Stan is survived by his wife, Victoria, his sister, Judith Harrow, his three children, Jonathan, Mara, and Ethan, and three grandchildren, Silk, Axel, and Tygo. Contributions in Stan's memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders
.