1/
Stanley Shapiro M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 4, 1949 - October 14, 2020 Dr. Stanley Shapiro died of cancer at his home in Los Angeles on October 14, 2020. He was 71 years old. Stan was born June 4, 1949, at Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan to Morris Shapiro and Beatrice Shapiro, both educators from New York. Stan went to Albany High School where he won awards in the Debate Society, then to Union liberal arts college, where he majored in English Literature. All his life he was a voracious student of history and literature and politics. He was an erudite man. Stan attended Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University in the Bronx, where he received his MD degree in 1974. During his internship at Lennox Hill Hospital in Manhattan he performed residencies in internal medicine, clinical pathology and preventive medicine. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine, later received a Masters Degree in Public Health at UCLA, and performed a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles, the beginning of a life-long career treating HIV-Aids, Hepatitis, and other devastating infectious diseases. Stan was respected and loved by his patients. He called himself "Just a simple country doctor." He became a Physician Emeritus in 2014. Stan is survived by his wife, Victoria, his sister, Judith Harrow, his three children, Jonathan, Mara, and Ethan, and three grandchildren, Silk, Axel, and Tygo. Contributions in Stan's memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved