June 30, 1964 - November 14, 2019 Stefanie Glassberg of Playa Del Rey, California passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on November 14, 2019 at the age of 55 after a brave 8 1/2 year battle with Breast Cancer. She is survived by; her husband Dr Edward Glassberg, their children Charlie and Aubrey Glassberg, her parents Nelson Werner and Roberta Hoffman and her older sister Meredith Fine. As well, she was part of a large close-knit group of family, friends and a community who loved her deeply. Stefanie was born on June 30th, 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Thomas Jefferson Hospital. Years later, this would be the same hospital where her future husband would end up doing his medical residency. She moved to California in 1982 and attended California State University at Northridge where she was an AOPi Sorority Sister and Little Sister to Zeta Beta Tau. She graduated and spent time working with Parks and Recreation, developed a daycare program before working as a Commercial Agent for 10 years at Coast To Coast Talent Group. After the birth of her second child, Aubrey, Stefanie devoted her time and years to both her children and became heavily involved with their education and the development of the Westside Neighborhood School (WNS). She was active in parent committees and fundraising groups and was the parent group president for 3 years. Subsequently, she served on the Board of Trustees as well at WNS. Later she would focus her charity work towards Walk With Sally where she found a passion for helping and mentoring children who had family members suffering from cancer. Stefanie, despite her illness, was a pillar of strength and grace to her community. She lived life to the fullest and never let her illness define her. Stefanie's positive energy, humor, generosity and compassion uplifted all of those around her. Her friends and her family who love her so deeply will miss her every day.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019