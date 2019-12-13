|
1916 - 2019 Lovingly known as Baba to her family, she was the mother of Lori and Ken Goldman; grandma of Marnie and Paul Altman and Amy and Gavin Hoffman; great-grandma of Ryan and Madeline Altman and Tyler and Ella Hoffman. A survivor of the Holocaust, Baba had a simple yet vivacious approach to life and a non-judgemental attitude toward all those around her. Her positive outlook was contagious to everyone she came across, and her family loved her unconditionally, just as she did them. Profound thanks to Lina and Chito Joaquin for their extraordinary care over the past year. If desired, a donation can be made to Jewish Family Service of L.A., 6310 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 3275, LA, CA 90048 with Cafe Europa in the memo line.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019