Saint James Episcopal Church
1325 Monterey Rd
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephanie Celine Lehman Obituary
August 19, 1946 - November 4, 2019
Stephanie Celine Lehman, age 73, passed away quietly in South Pasadena on November 4, 2019. A forty-year resident of South Pasadena, Stephanie was a RN and Nurse Practitioner in the field of Obstetrics/Gynecology in various hospitals and clinics throughout the Los Angeles area. She is survived by her four children and seven grandchildren.
Services will be held on December 7, 2019 at Saint James Episcopal Church, in South Pasadena, at 11 a.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
