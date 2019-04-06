Home

Stephanie IGE
Stephanie Naomi IGE

Stephanie Naomi IGE Obituary
Beloved niece, cousin and good friend to many, Stephanie Naomi Ige unexpectedly passed away on March 9, 2019 at the age of 59 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Takeo and Sueko Ige. She is survived by her uncle Minoru (Rimiko) Ige of Oxnard, auntie Mitsuko Kobashigawa of Montebello, cousins from Hawaii, California and Arizona, and many longtime dear friends and coworkers.Stephanie graduated from Schurr High School in 1977. She then went on to attend East Los Angeles College where she earned her Associates degree. Shortly thereafter she was hired by the Los Angeles County Fire Department where she was proudly employed for 39 years.Stephanie was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 10:00am at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA. The family requests aloha attire.www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
