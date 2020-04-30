Home

Stephanie R. Goetz

February 21, 1937 - April 28, 2020 Our beautiful Stephanie "Stevi" Goetz passed away at home just the way she wanted – comfortably and with loved ones, she was 83 years old. Beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, Glam-mama and Friend. Our Mighty Mouse, you were a brave soldier! We will miss your big heart, smile, laughter, gentle touch, grace, friendship and unconditional love! Mom you were a life force that filled the room with light and love! Like you always said; if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans! And, it's all about the dash'! You lived your life fully and touched so many lives! You're a class act kid! Make sure you've got your eye lashes and high heels on as you go party at the Studio '54 in the sky! Donations in honor of Stevi can be made to The Amanda Foundation, 351 N. Foothill Rd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210, 310-550-0101 and or Skirball Hospice/L.A. Jewish Home 7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335, 818-774-3031
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
