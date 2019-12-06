|
June 28, 1951 - December 2, 2019 Stephanie was born to Diane Ornstein and Edwin Feldmann in Los Angeles, California. Stephanie died unexpectedly at the age of 68, surrounded by her family in Woodland Hills, CA. Stephanie is survived by her children Shana Race and Daniel Reitzenstein, her sister Lisa Matzat, and her niece Serena Matzat. Stephanie was predeceased by her parents, her best friend Laurie Beale, and her partner Richard Eget. Stephanie's soul shined brilliantly upon every person who crossed her path. She was a proud mother, a dedicated sister, and a compassionate friend. She was courageous and adventurous; owning a beauty salon, bravely travelling the world, and rescuing countless exotic birds. Watching her daughter graduate as a Nurse Practitioner from UCLA and witnessing her son become a successful Film Editor were two of her proudest accomplishments, followed closely by watching them marry their soul mates. Please honor Stephanie at her funeral on December 6th, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Mount Sinai in Simi Valley, CA, or by donating to the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary (sbbird.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 6, 2019