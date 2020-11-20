November 9, 2020 On Monday, November 9, 2020, Stephen A. Behrendt, loving husband to Marilyn, tremendous father to Daniel (Soyeon), Scott (Evelyn) and Kevin, amazing granddaddy to Thiago, Adacio, Rena, Koa and Cai, a favorite Uncle to his nephews and nieces, and friend to so many, passed away at the age of 78. He was loved dearly.Steve/Stevie/Stever, as he was called by family and friends, was known for his fantastic sense of humor, quick wit and charisma, an ability to tell (and listen with genuine interest to) a story, his intellectual curiosity, his never-ending generosity and his love of the outdoors, travel and sport – especially golf and soccer – and coaching. Most notably, Steve had a special way of connecting with whomever he met and making them feel like family, regardless of their interests or background. He was a good man.Steve was born in San Francisco and attended Flintridge Preparatory School ('59), Pomona College ('63) and UCLA Law School ('66). He met and fell in love with Marilyn while in law school; they spent more than 55 wonderful, happy years together, traveling the world, spending time with their friends and raising their sons (and doting on their grandchildren). Steve found the perfect work/family life balance, and never missed a recital, graduation, game, vacation or any other special event. Steve spent several years as an attorney in the Office of the Public Defender before opening up his own law practice, from which he would eventually retire. He also coached and positively impacted numerous boys and girls through his Westdale-Mar Vista Soccer Camp.Steve was one of a kind, is greatly missed and will never be forgotten.



