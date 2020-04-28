|
August 13, 1967 - April 14, 2020 Stephen Douglas Lappin passed away at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on April 14 after a 4-month battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. He was 52 years old. Steve was born on August 13, 1967 in Santa Monica. Raised in Whittier by his parents, Terrence and Barbara, along with his brother David Bruce, Steve achieved Eagle Scout rank and enjoyed summer camp at Lake Arrowhead. It was growing up in Whittier where Steve found some of his life-long passions: He set his personal bar by which he would judge all other burritos at Whittier's Burrito Track, he discovered the music he would adore and collect on vinyl for decades to come - 70s glam rock, 80s alternative, power pop - and he fell in love with science, to which he credited his biology teacher at California High School.After graduating from Pitzer College in 1989, Steve embarked on a career in life science research beginning at CalTech, then SmithKline Beecham, and later Amgen.From 2007 to the time of his death, Steve worked for Agilent Technologies as a Field Applications Specialist. Steve so loved what he did that he continued to work through his diagnosis and through four rounds of aggressive chemotherapy, saying that his work kept him energized and engaged. Steve had a life-long love affair with Los Angeles. He loved strategizing about how to get from one place to another, which freeways to take, always saying he knew better than Waze. He was an avid Kings fan. He prided himself on knowing all the best places around the city: for tacos, tailoring, denim, donuts, tiki bars, wine stores, pastrami… Above all, he loved the sky, the light, and the sunsets, and he never stopped remarking on their beauty. Driving back from City of Hope last New Year's Eve, Steve looked at the sky above the Rose Bowl and said with tears in his eyes, "I just love this place."However, Steve's greatest love was reserved for his children, Zoe and James. Steve was so grateful to share a close bond and standing rituals with them. He loved to grill smashburgers and make beer can chicken, go check out Amoeba and Record Store Day, or just hang out and watch shows or movies before bed. Steve wanted so much to be the best father he could be, to care for and to provide for his children, and he often expressed how very proud he was of them both.Steve is survived by his father Terrence, girlfriend Rebecca, ex-wife Andrea, children Zoe and James, brother David Bruce, and sister-in-law Susan. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara.Due to the ongoing health crisis, a memorial service has not yet been scheduled. Those wishing to remember Steve in advance of a memorial service may wish to listen to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky," a song that Steve loved and closely associated with LA and his happy memories of his life in this city.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020