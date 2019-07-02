June 20, 2019 Colonel Stephen Edgar Katz, 84, reached the end of his life in peace and comfort at his home in Palos Verdes, California, on June 20, 2019, his beloved dogs close at hand. He had been under the supervision and care of hospice and his home caregiver. Steve proudly graduated Mercersburg Academy (1952) and Dartmouth College(1956). He retained many friendships from those years. He received his U.S. Air Force commission through the ROTC program, entered navigator school and ultimately became a Master Navigator with over 8600 flying hours. He flew risky, heroic and historic missions around the world-air refueling, air rescue, air transport--both in combat, including two tours in Southeast Asia, and non-combat operations throughout the Cold War.He completed Squadron Officers School, Air Command & Staff College, Industrial College of the Armed Forces and attended the Defense Resource Management School. Recognizing his skills, the Air Force sent him to Syracuse University for his M.B.A. (1970) and this led to a succession of command and high-level management positions. He was the first navigator in MAC history to be assigned chief of a command post. Over his 30-year USAF career, Steve served at stations including Harlingen, Schilling, Sewart, Cam Ranh Bay, Norton, Scott, Clark and George Air Force Bases. Steve retired at George AFB in 1986 as 831st Air Division Inspector General. He soon began a second, private-sector career in the air freight business, government services, which allowed him to continue serving military personnel for another 23 years.Honoring his long, meritorious service, the Air Force awarded Col. Katz the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, 15 Air Medals, Vietnam Service Medal (with 11 battle stars), three Meritorious Service Medals, Air Force Commendation Medal and Humanitarian Service Medal. Needless to say, his family members have always been immensely proud of him. His love and infallible wit shall be missed dearly.Steve was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 52 years Patricia and his parents, Abraham & Elsie Katz of New York City. He is survived by his sister Joan (Allan) Wimbish of Atlanta, Georgia and nephews Lawrence (Rebecca) Schoen of Bellevue, Idaho and David (Elizabeth) Schoen of Atlanta, Georgia. Services and interment for both Steve and Pat will be at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California, July 9, 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 2, 2019