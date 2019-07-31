|
November 10, 1936 - July 17, 2019 Daly, Sr. Stephen Elizabeth, C.S.J., age 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born November 10, 1936 in San Francisco, CA, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1955. Sister Stephen Elizabeth was involved in religious education for over 60 years. She is survived by her sister, Sister Timothy Anne Daly, and several cousins in California and Ireland. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30pm with Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Stephen Elizabeth Daly may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 31, 2019