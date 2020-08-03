1/
Stephen G. Politowicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANOVER PARK, Ill./LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Stephen G. Politowicz, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Fred and Phyllis (Wriston) Politowicz.Stephen graduated from Elgin High School in 1974, Michigan State University in 1981 and Northern Illinois University in 1983. He worked as a mortgage underwriter for several banks, retiring in 2015. As a young man he earned his Eagle Scout Award. Stephen also took up the hobby of screen writing, attending some screen writing courses at UCLA. He spent much of his time writing up until his passing. Stephen is survived by his mother, Phyllis; two brothers, Philip and Arthur; two nieces, Grace and Isabelle Politowicz; and three nephews, Alexander, Spencer and Ethan Politowicz. He was preceded in death by his father. Due to COVID-19, no services were held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gunderson Funeral Home
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI 53711
(608) 442-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved