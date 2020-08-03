HANOVER PARK, Ill./LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Stephen G. Politowicz, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Fred and Phyllis (Wriston) Politowicz.Stephen graduated from Elgin High School in 1974, Michigan State University in 1981 and Northern Illinois University in 1983. He worked as a mortgage underwriter for several banks, retiring in 2015. As a young man he earned his Eagle Scout Award. Stephen also took up the hobby of screen writing, attending some screen writing courses at UCLA. He spent much of his time writing up until his passing. Stephen is survived by his mother, Phyllis; two brothers, Philip and Arthur; two nieces, Grace and Isabelle Politowicz; and three nephews, Alexander, Spencer and Ethan Politowicz. He was preceded in death by his father. Due to COVID-19, no services were held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
