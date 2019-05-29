June 12, 1916 - May 27, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Stephen I. Weiner announces his passing May 27, 2019, peacefully at home. Stephen "Ike" Weiner was born June 12, 1916 in Beaver Falls PA to Samuel and Rose Weiner. He is survived by his wife Kathryn and sons William and Robert. Stephen graduated from The University of Pittsburgh and UCLA Graduate School. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, graduated Officer school, Command and General Staff School, and earned flight wings. He served in the Pacific at Hickam Air Field and, as Base Communications and Intelligence Officer during the battle of Pearl Harbor, Lt. Stephen Weiner interrogated Imperial Navy Ensign K. Sakamaki, captured survivor of the midget submarine caught in the coral at the end of the runway, becoming the first Japanese prisoner of WWII. These two young men maintained a decades long relationship. After leaving the U.S. Air Corps as Major Stephen I. Weiner, Steve went on to live a long life of many successes, finally as owner of First United Thrift and Loan, now First Republic Bank. Steve died on Memorial Day, the day of heroes. He touched so many lives and leaves deep footprints in his life for all to follow. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019