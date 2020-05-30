April 10, 1930 - May 19, 2020 Stephen John Peterson (Steve) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 19, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on April 10, 1930, in Los Angeles, California, the youngest of five children born to John and Evagelia Peterson, who had immigrated to the United States from Greece around the turn of the last century. His parents instilled in their children appreciation of America, civic responsibility, a love of learning and the arts, and pride in their Hellenic roots and Orthodox faith. While young, Steve pursued a passion for music by studying and becoming proficient in saxophone, clarinet and piano while cultivating a love of jazz. He graduated from Los Angeles High School and lettered in cross-country. As a teen and young man, he was known to play in and with various bands where he explored his passion for jazz and music composition. He was also a member of the Sons of Pericles, the junior branch of AHEPA, a Hellenic Culture social and philanthropic organization, where he met and cemented relationships with many of his life-long friends. At a mixer with the Maids of Athena (the female counterpart of the Sons), he fell in love at first sight with and, unbeknownst to her at the time, decided to one day marry, Athena Sakalis (Tina) of Los Angeles. When the Korean War broke out, Steve enlisted in the United States Air Force, and after basic training in Mississippi, was assigned to the Mount Tamalpais Air Force Station, the radar station established to protect the North Coast of California from unknown aircraft. Along the way, Steve was promoted to Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in November, 1954. Upon returning to Los Angeles, Steve immediately set about two things: marrying Tina and putting himself through school. Steve and Tina were married at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral on July 24, 1955. Steve enrolled at Los Angeles City College, known for its music department, where he was awarded for distinguished merit. He transferred to and graduated from UCLA with a degree in Political Science and then began law school at UCLA School of Law where he graduated in 1962. His first job as an attorney was as a research clerk to Hon. Myron Crocker of the United States District Court for the then Southern District of California. Steve spent most of his career at the Early Maslach law firm as house counsel for Farmers Insurance, where he practiced corporate and insurance law, and he was counsel to New World Life.
At the age of 35, Steve was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Determined not to be defined by the diagnosis, he was a living example of the power of mind over matter. He was determined to live a long life in order to provide a wonderful home and life for his family. He defied medical odds by healthful living, with meals deliciously prepared by Tina, walking, pool exercise, great medical care, and copious quantities of vitamins, so that he could live life on his own terms. He was active in his kids' lives, attending sporting events, chaperoning church youth group retreats and events, and later enjoying his grandkids' sports, performances and school events. He loved UCLA and Bruin Sports. This was imparted to his children, as they each received their degrees from UCLA. The tradition continues with two of his grandchildren now Bruins. This past April, on his ninetieth birthday, Steve was touched and surprised by four generations of family and friends reaching out to him to offer thoughts and remembrances. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, generous, caring man with keen intellect and wit. He inspired many to become attorneys and artists. He encouraged his family to travel and welcomed everyone into his home. After living past his ninetieth birthday, with body and mind intact, it is clear he succeeded in his determination to live a long life to enjoy the blessings bestowed on him. Steve is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Pete (Barbara) Peterson, Dena (Tom) Charouhas, Nia (Ernie) Zaferis, and George Peterson.
Steve is survived by Tina, his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, their children John (Pamela) Peterson, Anne (Tony) Ranger and George (Agnes) Peterson, grandchildren Christopher Peterson, Connie (Matthew) Pavlovich, Stephen (Anna) Peterson; Alexa Ranger, Chester Ranger; Victoria Peterson, Natalie Peterson and Luke Peterson; great grandchildren Pamie Pavlovich and John Peterson; his sister-in-law Sonia Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Godchildren and many dear friends. The family gives special thanks to Jennifer Charley and Claudette Hill, who provided loving care to Steve over the past year. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made in his memory to the following to: St. Sophia Foundation 1324 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006 or to support MS research at Cedars-Sinai. Checks made payable to: Cedars-Sinai Please add: in memory of "Stephen Peterson/MS Research" to the memo line.Mailed to:Cedars-Sinai Medical CenterAttn: Paola Werstler 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416Los Angeles, CA 90048To make a gift online: https://giving.cedars-sinai.edu/donate1. For "Designation" select other and add Dr. Nancy Sicotte's MS research in the comment section 2. And under the "Tribute Information" section, select "In Honor of" and note Stephen Peterson as honoree
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2020.