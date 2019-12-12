Home

Stephen Joseph Stephens

Stephen Joseph Stephens Obituary
"Steve" was born on Nov. 18, 1938, in Calgary, AB, and passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, in Santa Monica, CA. He is survived by his wife Rosemary, son Scott (Tiffany), three grandsons, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews throughout the US and Canada. Steve will always be remembered as fun, sincere, loyal, loving, but always leading by example. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to be sent to the Winshape Camp Trailblazer Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 12, 2019
