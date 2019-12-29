|
Dr. Stephen L. Michel, 81, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on December 25, 2019. Born in Chicago, Stephen earned Bachelor's and Medical degrees from the University of Chicago. He completed his Internship and Surgical Residency at UCLA and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves '64-'70 at George Air Force Base in Calif. He became a longtime resident of Beverly Hills and spent most of his career as a General Surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was Associate Director of Surgery, Director of Trauma Surgery Service, and Medical Director of the Same Day Outpatient Surgery Center. He was also an Associate Clinical Professor at the UCLA School of Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and Chairman, County of L.A. Emergency Medical Services Commission. He is survived by Barbara Michel, his wife of 56 years; children Gregg Michel and Randi Michel and their spouses Rhonda Michel and Kenneth Felberbaum; and grandchildren Halle, Jeffrey, Alex, and Dylan. Donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019