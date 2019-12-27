|
September 8, 1970 - December 30, 2016 REMEMBERING STEPHEN BRADLEY LAZARRE:Our beloved son, Stephen Bradley Lazarre, passed away on December 30, 2016, of a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 46.Steve was an unassuming man who had an extraordinary love for his family and friends, an incredible amount of hobbies, and a special calling for teaching. He graduated with a Bachelor degree from Cal State University, Fullerton, a Master degree in psychology from National University and a doctorate in psychology from Alliant International University. He had to complete 3,000 hours of internship for each advanced degree. We doubt that anyone could have worked harder than Steve to complete all of the necessary requirements and surmount all of the roadblocks along the way. Among his favorite hobbies were card and coin magic, composing music on his keyboard, languages, and establishing a fabulous and extensive library. Steve loved cards and magic at a very young age, and at the age of 21 became proficient enough to audition at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and became a magic member of this very exclusive club while a college student. He performed his magic at an Orange County restaurant and participated in a number of magic shows with a colleague. His family, close friends, and later on, even his students, enjoyed his amazing magic tricks. Steve loved languages and studied several on his own, most especially Spanish, German, and Japanese and was able to carry on a casual conversation in these languages. Much of his musical expertise was self-taught. He spent a great deal of time composing on his keyboards using his high-tech equipment. In high school Steve along with another classmate performed music composed by Steve. The library he created in his home consisted of books of his many interests, magic, psychology, languages, animals, metaphysics, music, and humor.Although he was a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) and practiced for a few years, he also taught online classes at the University of Phoenix, Ashford University, and Kaplan University after completing his doctorate. He enjoyed his two careers, but when he had the opportunity to teach in the classroom at National University is when he discovered his true passion and calling.His students invited us to join them one evening in a tribute to Dr. Steve, as they lovingly called him. There is where we learned what a remarkable and talented teacher he was. Both past and present students attended and each relayed wonderful stories about Steve. In the classroom he was able to share his special talents. One of his classes wrote a letter to us. It reads, "Dr. Steve was our much beloved professor. We have been greatly touched by his love and compassion and warm and witty sense of humor and magic. He truly brought our class so much joy and made learning fun and made each of us feel so special. We are truly honored to have known Dr. Steve. His legacy will live on in our hearts. Our lives, our commitment to serving others has been inspired by Dr. Steve, one of the most kind, selfless, and beloved people we have ever known." Above all, Steve was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend.Steve's "magic" will live with us forever!A scholarship has been setup in Steve's name with National University. Its purpose is to always remember the passion and knowledge Steve gave to his students and to aid students with financial need who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others (in school, their community, or at home), a strong work ethic, and leadership qualities. Those wishing to make a contribution to Steve's Memorial Scholarship Fund may send a check made payable to:Fidelity Charitable Gift FundWrite in the memo: Account # 1141329Mail to: Fidelity Charitable P.O. Box 770001 Cincinnati, Ohio 45277-0053
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019