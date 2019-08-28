|
October 13, 1943 - August 17, 2019 Stephen Michael Pazuk A Life Well LivedSteve Pazuk, accomplished businessman, mentor to many and friend to all, died on August 17, 2019 at his home in Marina Del Rey, CA. He was 75. Born to modest beginnings in 1943 to Stephen and Helen (née Presz) Pazuk in Philadelphia, Steve was the ultimate example of the "American Dream." His intellect, drive and work ethic served him well throughout his career; but it was his compassion, sense of humor and kindness that distinguished and defined him. A graduate of LaSalle University, Steve worked for PriceWaterhouse directly upon graduation in 1965. He joined Wellington Management Company, one of America's oldest and largest independent investment management firms, in 1968 as Tax Manager. He became an Associate in 1979 and was elected partner in 1982. Steve was a key architect in the design, implementation and operation of a wide variety of Wellington affiliated entities and sponsored products, including the launch of their hedge fund business in 1994. Given his work on Partnerships matters, Steve was often referred to as the "Partners' Partner." Upon his retirement from Wellington he held the titles of Senior Vice President and Treasurer. Subsequent to his retirement, Steve started all over again acting as adviser, investor and mentor to a variety of privately and publicly held companies. He was involved from the ground up with DTiQ (formerly Drive Thru Technology, Inc.) since 2000, utilizing his remarkable experience and access to capital markets over the course of 16 years to aid in DTiQ's substantial expansion and growth. In addition to his position on the Board of Directors for DTiQ, he also served on the Board of Hanover Compressor from 2004 through the company's reorganization to Exterran and continued on the Exterran Board until his retirement in 2015 and Penn Capital Insurance Co., Inc. (a privately held insurance company). Steve was also involved in venture capital and real estate development in Boston, MA, and Fresno and Clovis, CA, and an active donor to a variety of nonprofit and educational organizations. His most important and worthwhile position, however, was that of husband, father and grandfather. It was a role Steve relished and loved unconditionally. When asked what was his greatest accomplishment, Steve's undoubted and unequivocal answer was his family. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 52 years Beverly Pazuk (née Phillips), his daughter Cynthia Pazuk (Clemente Imperiali), his son-in-law, Sam Naficy and his grandchildren Nikki and Kamran Naficy. He was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Kathryn Pazuk Naficy, his sister and brother-in-law Helen and Charles Irwin, and his parents. A celebration of Steve's life will be held ?at 11 am on Saturday, September 7? at Pierce Brother Westwood Village Memorial Park, ?1218 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024?. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at ?pancan.org/donate?.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019