January 15, 1921 - August 3, 2020 Carl Miller was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, boss and fisherman. Son of Irma Bruce and Stephen Carl Miller, Sr., he was born in Los Angeles and raised as a child in Independence, CA where he fell in love with the outdoors. Carl attended Harvard Military School and USC, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he trained glider pilots during WW2. He married the love of his life Roberta McAvoy in 1948 and had two children, Steve and Lori. Carl was the owner of a successful business, California Tool Company on Washington and Figueroa. Still, he always made time for long hunting and fishing trips with his brother Bruce to remote backcountry throughout the U.S. After he retired he and Roberta traveled the world including a trip on the Concorde. When Roberta passed in 2004, he remarried Karolyn Howard with whom he also shared his love of travel. He was a member of the LA Billfish and Lucky Trojans, winning several fishing tournaments in Mexico and Hawaii. He also thoroughly enjoyed his time as a member of a Sierra fishing club and the Wilshire Country Club with good friends and family. He adored his son-in-law Daniel Bath and his three grandchildren Danielle, Michelle and Kellie. His 99 years were full of adventures and wonderful family memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home For Our Troops in Carl's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store