April 23, 1946 - March 30, 2020 Stephen Neil Kreinberg died of natural causes March 30, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina at the age of 73. He had been suffering from protracted illnesses over the preceding six months.Kreinberg moved to Asheville, NC 25 years ago after a successful career in Los Angeles as a writer/producer of TV shows that spanned two decades from the 70's to the 90's. He got his start writing questions for Hollywood Squares. Years later he would recount that as his favorite job. "I was left alone all day to research trivia." Along with his writing partner of 17 years, Andrew Guerdat he wrote and produced many popular television shows. The pair was perhaps best known for creating the show, Herman's Head, which ran on the Fox network 1991 – 1994. It starred William Ragsdale as Herman. Hank Azaria played Jay, Herman's best friend and Yeardley Smith and Jane Sibbett worked with Herman in the same office. The name of the titled character, Herman was in homage to Kreinberg's father, who coincidentally died the year the sitcom launched. The show was internationally broadcast from Russia to South Africa and can be found today on You Tube. The team of Kreinberg and Guerdat wrote for such notable shows as Mork and Mindy, Archie Bunker's Place, The Jeffersons, and Head of the Class as well as made for TV movies.Prior to his career as a television writer in Los Angeles, Kreinberg had lived in San Francisco during the height of the counterculture, hippie days. There he conceived of and produced a free entertainment newspaper for which he wrote most of the articles. He delivered the finished product to area colleges in his VW van.He was the second child of Herman and Thelma Kreinberg and is survived by his older sister Nancy Kreinberg Levinson. He grew up in Miami Beach, Florida, received his undergraduate degree in photography from The University of Florida and remained a lifelong Gator's fan. He earned his master's degree at the prestigious Syracuse University, Newhouse school of Journalism. During graduate school he landed a job as a freelance movie critic with the alternative weekly paper, Syracuse New Times (last issue published 6/26/2019). Kreinberg was married twice. His first wife was Nancy Cole (Dolansky), his second wife was Robin Baskin. He is survived by his son, Oliver Kreinberg, the product of his second marriage whom he doted on and was his pride and joy. Kreinberg was well loved. He formed tight bonds with people that led to lifelong friendships. He remained a close friend to both his ex-wives until the end.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 12, 2020