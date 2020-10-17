Stephen Warren Solomon, Emmy award winning co-creator and co-host of the popular food show Cheap Eats, and co-founder and managing partner of the law firm Solomon, Saltsman and Jamieson, died at the age of 81 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He will be remembered with love, laughter and gratitude. Born in Westchester, California, Stephen received his BA and JD from UCLA. He became one of California's foremost administrative law attorneys and an expert in tribal gaming law. He represented Major League Baseball players, produced two gold records and represented a witness in the OJ Simpson trial. Stephen also served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Los Angeles Superior Courts. Stephen connected with everyone he met, finding common ground through compassion, funny stories and wise counsel. For thirty-five years, Stephen and the love of his life, Ellen, were each other's everything. Known as the "Skipper" to his boys and grandchildren, there was nothing more important or pressing than being present for his family, nothing he enjoyed more than fishing with his boys. He will be remembered as a devoted father, a champion to his clients and a generous friend to all who knew him. Stephen Warren Solomon is survived by his wife Ellen, his sons Tony (Lisa), Robert (Jennifer) and Logan, by his "adopted" son Stephen Jamieson (Erica) and his three grandchildren, Nick, Quincy and Jesse along with his brother Jeffrey (Fran). He will be greatly missed.Donations in Stephen's honor can be made to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for Advanced Heart Disease c/o Antoine Hage, MD. at http://giving.cedars-sinai.edu
.