|
|
August 26, 1947 - September 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Greborunis announces his passing on Monday, September 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn, and his children, Steven (Stacy) and Michael. Steve will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Nikolas and Violet, as well as nieces and nephews in Greece. A funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16th at 11A.M., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 12, 2019