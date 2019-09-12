Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Greborunis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Greborunis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Greborunis Obituary
August 26, 1947 - September 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Greborunis announces his passing on Monday, September 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn, and his children, Steven (Stacy) and Michael. Steve will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Nikolas and Violet, as well as nieces and nephews in Greece. A funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16th at 11A.M., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.