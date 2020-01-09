|
September 5, 1955 - December 26, 2019 Steve Keh, age 64, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home in Burbank, CA. Steve was born on September 5, 1955, in Santa Monica, CA, to Edward and Martha Keh. He graduated from University High School in 1973 and received his B.S. in Chemistry from UCLA in 1977. He went on to a successful career in commercial real estate before joining his parents in the family business, Healthcare Management Services, a pioneering developer of retirement and post-acute care centers. Headquartered in Glendale, CA, Healthcare Management Services continues to provide necessary support to a truly underserved market. For the last 30 years, Steve was pivotal in helping the family business grow to 9 facilities throughout California. Both in business and in his personal life, Steve was always loyal, hard-working, generous, and dedicated to giving his best at everything he did. On June 15, 1991, Steve married Sarah Alvarado Keh. They had two children, Mathew and Camille, age 25 and 22. Though they divorced in 2011, they remained close friends with a very unique relationship centered around around doing what was best for their children. Steve was a devoted and loving father and dedicated his life to Matt and Camille since the day they were born. He considered his time with them priceless. As long as anyone can remember, Steve was a sports cars aficionado. He became the proud owner of an ever-growing collection over the years, with his most sentimental being the 1994 Porsche 9/11 Turbo he bought the year Matt was born. More recently, he had taken a newfound liking for Ferraris, and was often spotted driving them around town. A lover of the Wild West, Steve became a passionate collector of horses, guns, and gold. He was truly a cowboy at heart. He owned many race horses over the years and would frequent Santa Anita Park, Hollywood Park, and Del Mar Racetrack to watch his horses' races. As a history buff, Steve's favorite hobby was to collect rare gold coins for both their sentimental and investment value. To hold and admire his coin collection was one of his favorite pastimes. He was an avid member of the NRA and was the epitome of a proud American. Since 2003, Steve owned a second home in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where he spent his time boating and swimming in the lake with his dog, Scout. As the years went by, Steve would spend the majority of his personal life at the lake. He loved the sense of freedom and peace that Arizona granted him and hoped to retire there one day. Steve is survived by his two children, Mathew and Camille; his mother, Martha; and his sister, Tina. A viewing service will be held between 5PM and 9PM on Friday, January 10, at the Church of the Recessional at Forest Lawn Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., in Glendale, CA 91205. Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Steve are welcome to celebrate the life and legacy that he left behind. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Glendale Memorial Health Foundation in honor of Steve Keh: https://www.supportglendale.org/ways-to-give/donate-online With Love, The Keh Family
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 9, 2020