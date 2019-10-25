|
|
August 29, 1939 - October 2, 2019 Stephen Colgate Reed was born in New York City to the late Alan and Finette Reed. He moved to Los Angeles with his parents and two brothers in 1943 and graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1957. Steve had a life-long love of music, all kinds, and became an accomplished piano player. He enjoyed a successful career in the shoe business, having been CEO of Boston Shoe Co. He was a leader in industry matters and produced several trade shows on its behalf. His marriage to Barbara Smith (pre-deceased), which ended in divorce, produced two children Wendy Reed (pre-deceased) and Greg Reed. He fell in love with and married Maria Mavi Castro, who became a loving stepmother and grandmother to Steve's family. Steve was a proud member of the Jewish community and donated regularly to its causes. In his later years he sold and became a strong advocate of Long Term Health Insurance. He dealt courageously with a variety of health issues throughout his adult life and finally let go, passing away on October 2, 2019 at the Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, CA, surrounded by his loved ones. Steve is survived by his former wife Maria, son Greg, grandsons Dylan and Jake, and brothers Alan and Kit, plus lots of family and friends and his dear caregiver Annie.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019