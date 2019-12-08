Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Kaneshiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Seikichi Kaneshiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Seikichi Kaneshiro Obituary
November 28, 1930 - October 3, 2019 Steve Seikichi Kaneshiro, 88-years-old, Hawaii-born resident of Torrance passed away on October 3, 2019.He is survived by his son, Michael Kaneshiro; daughters, Susan Inouye and Cindy Kaneshiro; grandchildren, Brian Kaneshiro, Joshua Inouye, Emily Inouye, and Lillian Kaneshiro.A private family burial service was held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -