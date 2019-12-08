|
November 28, 1930 - October 3, 2019 Steve Seikichi Kaneshiro, 88-years-old, Hawaii-born resident of Torrance passed away on October 3, 2019.He is survived by his son, Michael Kaneshiro; daughters, Susan Inouye and Cindy Kaneshiro; grandchildren, Brian Kaneshiro, Joshua Inouye, Emily Inouye, and Lillian Kaneshiro.A private family burial service was held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019