February 23, 1943 - January 12, 2020 Steven "Steve" Barry Honeyman, CPA, of Marina del Rey, California, passed away on January 12, 2020. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Helen, children Jill Petrena (Michael) and Alison Haffar (Jason), stepchildren Jeff Chertow (Deborah) and Julie Chertow, brother Edward Honeyman (Mary), and grandchildren Madison Chertow, and Avery and Evan Haffar who will miss their Papa greatly. After graduating college, Steve enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army, honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. He then went on to pass the CPA exam on his first try in 1969. Steve started his beloved tax practice in 1973 and after 46 years in practice, continued to work until his very last day. He spent 25 years as a nationwide speaker for both Gear Up and Spidell Seminars, sharing his love of all things tax with thousands of people. His work meant the world to him and came second only to his family. When not "at the office," Steve could be found at the Dodger or Rams game, relaxing at his beach house in Marina del Rey, enjoying all that Las Vegas had to offer, or traveling the world – always with Helen at his side. Steve spent many years actively involved in thoroughbred horse racing ownership and lived for his annual post-tax season fishing trips to June Lake with his brother, Ed, and best friend of over 50 years, Wayne Otchis. Services will be coordinated by the Neptune Society with a celebration of Steve's life to follow.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020