December 12, 1941 - June 5, 2019 Steve was born in Glendale, California to Elwood Harold McKenzie and Edith Leona (Pinney) McKenzie.Steve was a Burbank resident for the first 40 years of his life, and then relocated to Northridge. He attended schools in Burbank and graduated in 1959 from John Burroughs High School, where he met and married Jackie Hickman (deceased), the mother of Heather and Holly. He was involved in athletics, running track and playing football. Steve attended California State University at Northridge, where he studied Business and was active in Sigma Chi fraternity, and went on to earn his Masters Degree from Pepperdine. Steve worked at Lockheed for many years as Financial Manager and in Real Estate Acquisitions and then became involved in commercial/industrial real estate. In 1986 he became a partner/owner of Delphi Business Properties, located in Van Nuys, where he remained until he retired in 2017. Steve and Phyllis (nee DeFranco) were married in 1973 and they had one son, Ryan Steven.Steve had many accomplishments - he was an athlete, he went to Europe where he climbed the Matterhorn, he and Phyllis hiked the John Muir trail. Steve enjoyed being involved in coaching youth softball with Heather and Holly, and coaching and managing baseball with Ryan. He also became very involved in Boy Scouts with Ryan, teaching and chaperoning camping trips. Steve enjoyed going on vacation with his family - camping, Hawaii, snow skiing and water skiing.Steve is survived by his wife Phyllis, his sister Patti Golnick, and his three children, Heather (Hughes), Holly (Peterson) and Ryan McKenzie, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Steve was diagnosed with bladder cancer in April 2018. After surgery and chemo, he was cancer free for one month. The cancer returned in February 2019 throughout his body. He died peacefully at home June 3, 2019, in Porter Ranch with his family by his side.A celebration of life service will be held July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Rocky Peak, 22601 Santa Susana Pass Road, Chatsworth, CA 91311 (818) 709-0113. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cancer Research. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 14, 2019