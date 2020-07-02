November 21, 1955 - June 29, 2020 On Monday June 29, 2020, Steven Hunter Finley, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 64.Steve was born November 21, 1955; the first child of Hayden and Heidi Finley, raised in Burbank California, and later joined by two siblings. Throughout his life, Steve treasured music, nature and food. He was a lover of poetry and essays. Steve married Pam in 1991 and together raised three children in Woodland Hills, California. A proud parent, he shared his passions, including the Dodgers and chess, with his growing family.His latest essays can be found at https://finleyonline.com/
. Steve is survived by his siblings Stewart (Cindy) Finley and Sheri (Michael) Dixon, wife Pam, three children Holden (Juli), Joseph (Rebecca), and Allison, in addition to his grandchildren Hayden and Taylor, nieces, nephews and many friends in the environmental stewardship community. A talented and gentle soul, he will be greatly missed.Graveside Service is being held at 1pm July 2nd at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sky Valley Volunteers (https://www.skyvalleyvolunteers.org/
) or City of Hope (https://www.cityofhope.org/
)