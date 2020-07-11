1/
Steven I. Harris
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Steven I. Harris. Beloved son of Esther Harris, incomparable & extraordinary husband to the late Joyce Harris, loving father to Barry Blumberg, Debra Love, Stefani Blumberg & Grandpere to Melanie Love and Amos Blumberg & decade long companion of Marilyn Trattner. Born on August 14th, 1940. A graduate of Beverly Hills High '58, earning his BA in '63 & JD Law in '68 at UCLA. He joined Stockwell, Harris, Woolverton & Hephrey in 1970. He was a passionate & gifted litigator & longstanding leader. A native Angeleno & longtime resident of Beverly Hills. After Joyce's passing, he maintained his role as dedicated patriarch to his chosen family. A dog lover, avid world traveler, lively & intelligent man with a wicked sense of humor & a true mensch who will be deeply missed by family, friends, & colleagues. Due to COVID, his life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to CORE for COVID: https://www.coreresponse.org/covid19.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
