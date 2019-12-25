Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Jong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Kenneth Jong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Kenneth Jong Obituary
December 5, 1963 - December 15, 2019 Steven was born in Los Angeles at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital on December 5, 1963, and died on December 15, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Hospital. He is survived by his parents, Gene and Audrey Jong; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Chris Mancinelli; brother, Richard Jong; niece, Nikolina Mancinelli; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He moved with his family to Monterey Park at age five, attended Brightwood School, Alhambra HS, and graduated from CSULA. Memorial services for Steven will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00pm at Rose Hills Sky Rose Chapel.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -