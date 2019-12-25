|
|
December 5, 1963 - December 15, 2019 Steven was born in Los Angeles at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital on December 5, 1963, and died on December 15, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Hospital. He is survived by his parents, Gene and Audrey Jong; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Chris Mancinelli; brother, Richard Jong; niece, Nikolina Mancinelli; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He moved with his family to Monterey Park at age five, attended Brightwood School, Alhambra HS, and graduated from CSULA. Memorial services for Steven will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00pm at Rose Hills Sky Rose Chapel.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019