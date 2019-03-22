|
|
April 30, 1947 - March 18, 2019 Steven Lee Berman, 71, of Torrance, passed away on March 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Steven was born in New York to George and Etta Berman on April 30, 1947. He married Mary Berman on April 3, 1979 in Torrance. He graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor's degree and USC with a Juris Doctor degree. He worked as a Commissioner for LA Superior Court for 15 years. Steven is survived by his wife Mary Berman, son Joseph Berman, daughter Michelle Fitzpatrick, brother Rick Berman, and granddaughter Brenna Wechsler.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019