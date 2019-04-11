|
November 7, 1944 - April 3, 2019 Steve Fieldman passed away at home in Palm Desert, CA, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife Margie, son Lance (Debi), daughter Kim, stepdaughter Meg (Karl) Frey, and stepson Peter Lomenzo. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Malcolm, Duncan, Jared, Zachary, Nicholas and Katherine. The funeral is scheduled for April 12 in Valhalla, NY. Donations in Steve's memory can be directed to .
