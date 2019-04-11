Home

Forest Lawn - Cathedral City
69855 East Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
800-204-3131
More Obituaries for Steven Fieldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Matthew Fieldman

Steven Matthew Fieldman Obituary
November 7, 1944 - April 3, 2019 Steve Fieldman passed away at home in Palm Desert, CA, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife Margie, son Lance (Debi), daughter Kim, stepdaughter Meg (Karl) Frey, and stepson Peter Lomenzo. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Malcolm, Duncan, Jared, Zachary, Nicholas and Katherine. The funeral is scheduled for April 12 in Valhalla, NY. Donations in Steve's memory can be directed to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
