March 1, 1965 - December 21, 2019 Our beloved Steve succumbed to cancer (glioblastoma). He leaves behind his wife of 10 years, Patti Curtis Sharkey; his mother, Pamela Harrington Lane; sister, Deborah Sweet Erath; and 2nd father, William Sharkey of Martinez, California. As an accomplished singer, guitarist and integral part of the Los Angeles rock scene from 1990 'til 2009, he was lead singer in tribute bands, Smokin', (BOSTON) and Closer to the Edge, (YES). His solo repertoire included spot-on renditions of the Four Season's Sherry, Journey's Don't Stop Believin', and Unchained Melody from the 1990 movie remake, "Ghost." He played in LA, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Laughlin and Atlantic City. A kind, compassionate man, he made music and spread loving energy wherever he went. He will be deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020