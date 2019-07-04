January 7, 1944 - June 18, 2019 Steven Noble Serrurier, 75, lost a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on June 18, 2019 with his loving wife of 54 years, Annette, by his side. Steve was born and raised in Pasadena and founded Serrurier & Associates in 1975. For many years Steve was the pre-eminent builder of floats for the Rose Parade, introducing innovations, including computer controls, animatronics, and revolutionary designs, which included the first and only live 360 degree loop roller coaster to travel down Colorado Boulevard. After retiring from building floats, Steve moved on to creating numerous set designs and special effect for the movie industry, which thrilled movie and TV audiences and directors alike.He was a true renaissance man and an avid outdoorsman. He treasured his time hiking, trekking and mountain climbing in the local mountains around Pasadena as well as the world over. He was always planning his next hike or next project. Steve loved his friends and his family, and enjoyed spending his later years at his ranch in Santa Ynez, and his home in Solvang were he enjoyed entertaining one and all.Steve is survived by his wife, Annette; his son Mark; his daughter Shelly and her husband Kurt; and grandsons, Kevin and Steven and his wife Grace. Steve is also survived by sister Linda Serrurier Velthoen and brothers, Randy and David. The family would also like to thank MonteCedro Courtyards for the loving and excellent care they gave Steve for 3-1/2 years, and Mission Hospice, especially Amy and Peter, for the care and comfort they lovingly gave Steve and his family.Steve is now hiking the mountains in heaven, smiling that crooked smile, pack on his back, his infamous fedora on his head, with the sun at his back, feeling free at last. Happy Trails Steve !! No public services are planned and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to: Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI), 686 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105, or online at: hmri.org. You may also contact HMRI directly by calling Susie Berry at 626-795-4343. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 4, 2019