February 24, 1955 - January 14, 2020 Steven Patrick Kilfoy, a longtime resident of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a prolonged battle with leukemia. A life-long book lover, he owned and operated Bookfinger (a bookstore for rare, used, and out-of-print books located in The Brewery Artists Complex in Los Angeles) for over 20 years. In addition, before becoming ill, he had been the store manager for Arcana: Books on the Arts in Culver City, California. Steven was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 24, 1955 to John and Rose Mary Kilfoy and was raised in Galveston and Texas City, Texas. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1973 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas in Austin. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s. Steven was preceded in death by his parents and sister (Julie Ann Kilfoy) as well as his step-mother and step-sister (Doris Kilfoy and Rayma Hayes). He is survived by his brother, Chris Kilfoy, of Houston, Texas, as well as numerous friends. A celebration of life for Steven will be planned at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Steven's name to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020