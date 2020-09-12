2020 Steven Mark Siegman, son of Bobbie and Joe Siegman, died suddenly August 30, at their home in Los Angeles. He was 55.

Steve was a charismatic friend of many, an outstanding athlete and exceptional student at Beverly Hills High School. His math instructor once told a group of parents: "I can't wait to get to school each day so I could learn something from Steven."

Steve earned his BA at UC Berkeley in 1986, and Master of Acupuncture in 1992 at the International Institute of Chinese Medicine. From 1992 to 1998 he was in private practice as a Doctor of Oriental Medicine in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He moved on to real estate sales as a Santa Fe mortgage broker for several years, before successful years as a stockbroker/financial consultant at Salomon Smith Barney. More recently in L.A., he was a classroom teacher at Marquez Charter school (Pacific Palisades), and a highly sought math tutor.

Steve is survived by his daughter Chloe, his parents, sister Laurie, brother Michael, and numerous extended family members.

Funeral services were September 3 at Home of Peace cemetery, and a Zoom memorial was held on Sunday, September 6.

Rest in peace Stevie.



