1937 - 2019 Stuart I. Moore lived the American Dream. Born in Los Angeles to Thomas and Myrtle Moore during the Great Depression, he did not let circumstances in his life get in the way of his vision. Instead, his youth gave him the fuel, knowledge and inspiration that anything is possible.Stuart's love of airplanes and the U.S. military took him all over the world. He earned a BS in Engineering and an MBA from CSULA. He was awarded a Professional Mechanical Engineering license and worked for Aerojet as a "rocket scientist", retiring from a successful career in 1998 as the President and CEO of the largest Simulation and Training company in the world, Hughes Training, Inc. He spent his career defending our freedom and his country. He then went on to enjoy the even more fulfilling side to life, his family.Stuart's quiet demeanor and his approving smile showed how humble he truly was for achieving such success in work and his family-life. His greatness was felt by the many he touched through mentoring, enjoying stimulating conversations and always lifting up people surrounding him.Stuart I. Moore passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 2, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Martha; his brother Dwight and his wife Jan; his children: Stuart Curtis (Tammy), Randall (Robyn), Heather (Steve), Laura (Derrick), Jim (Lisa) and Julie (Christoffer); grandchildren: Ryan, Caitlyn, Elle, Maxime, Liam, Alvary, Aidan, Fiona, Megan, nieces, nephews and extended family.He so enjoyed the sea, whether he was on his balcony in San Diego, sailing along the Southern California coastline or spending time with family and friends on Catalina Island. He will be returned to earth by his ashes being lowered at sea. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stuart's name to the s Foundation, Fisher House Foundation or Asana Hospice Care in Ft. Worth.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2019