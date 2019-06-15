August 3, 1954 - June 16, 2018 On June 16, 2018, Dr. Stuart Finkelstein, (63) of Lakewood, passed while diving. Dr. Finkelstein, Medical Director at Lakewood Regional Medical, was the preeminent Addiction Medicine Specialist in the country, and a beloved member of the community for over 30 years fondly referred to as "The Rock Doc." He truly lived larger than life; he was an avid adventurer, who enjoyed music, traveling, heli-skiing, diving, and spending time with his family. He is deeply loved and missed by his family, friends, colleagues and thousands of patients, who think of him, not as gone, but as "skiing out of bounds." Dr. Finkelstein is survived by his mother Evelyn Finkelstein, his brother Robert Finkelstein, his children Sheila-Marie and Joseph Finkelstein, his partner Sally Morales, his former wife, Dr. Petra Wong, his son-in-law Paul Singelman; and his grandchildren Ahava and namesake Stuart-Leo. Dr. Finkelstein's brother Richard Finkelstein predeceased him. The Yarhzeit of his passing will be on July 5, 2019 at a private residence. As part of the ceremony the family requests letters sharing memories of Dr. Finkelstein to be read at the memorial. Any memories or tax-deductible contributions for the Dr. Stuart J. Finkelstein Charitable Fund (Tax ID#31-1640316) c/o AHAVA Law, P.C., 4067 Hardwick St., Suite 127, Lakewood, CA 90712 or [email protected] For additional information, please contact Sheila-Marie at 949-427-5249. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019