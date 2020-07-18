February 4, 1948 - July 5, 2020 Stu was born in Santa Monica; grew up in Pacific Palisades and was a graduate of Palisades High School, USC, and CSU, Los Angeles. He was smart, funny, talented and kind. Stu was a political activist, a retired Paramount USD elementary school teacher, a loving husband and dog dad and a steadfast friend. He leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Frances Rozner; his sisters, Ellen Hattis (Ronald) and Andrea Roberts (Martin); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew and first cousins and their children, all of whom were greatly loved by him. If you wish to honor Stu, please vote this fall and consider a gift to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation or the Los Angeles Pico Union Project.



