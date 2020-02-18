|
March 22, 1926 - February 15, 2020 Real estate icon, philanthropist, and civic leader Stuart M. Ketchum passed on February 15, 2020 just shy of his 94th birthday at home surrounded by the loving attention of his wife Carrie. Stuart's optimistic approach to life and unique sense of humor could lift anyone from their worries. He was known for some of the best (and worst) one-liners in the history of joke telling. He elicited countless laughs about his adventures. He would become animated as he shared the memory of a 1960s party at which Stuart challenged Ronald Reagan to a clay-shooting bet, saying to the actor: "You shoot a lot in the western movies. Want to wager $20?" Young Ronnie didn't know Ketchum was a sharp shooter in the Navy. With his wit and wish to entertain, Stuart also described the day President Nixon called to act as broker in a deal to purchase Ketchum's future house from H.R. Haldeman.From humble beginnings, as a schoolboy delivering newspapers to augment the family's rent, Stuart went on to lead a hero's life within elite business, political, and social circles. As renowned New York/London architect Eugene Kohn stated: "There may be other high-profile developers but Stuart stands taller because of his character. He stood for what is right. Stuart's crowning achievement was the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which involved 16 years of intensive management. Stuart volunteered because he loved Los Angeles, downtown, and the philharmonic. He didn't accept a single dollar for himself." Kohn continued, "Lillian Disney gave $50 million to build a concert hall to recognize her husband Walt, but Frank Geary's design cost $273 million. Despite numerous construction halts, Stuart and financial wizard Bill Siart tapped their innovative genius to bring LA a beacon of international culture boasting the world's best acoustics. Many consider it to be the most complex building ever built anywhere."Stuart's concern for the people of downtown LA fueled his multi-million-dollar donation to build the Stuart M. Ketchum YMCA to provide outreach programs for after-school youth, working parents, and seniors in nine underserved areas throughout the region. Stuart was the recipient of both the Living Legend Award and Human Dignity Award.Stuart had a distinguished naval career during and after World War II. He lied to enlist at age 16 and served as an officer on both the USS Montpelier (CL-57, a Cleveland class cruiser) and the USS Brinkley Bass (DD-887, a Gearing class destroyer). During his service, he saw active military action in both the South China Sea and the Sea of Japan.Among the many remarkable experiences of Stuart's military career, he participated as a member of Operation Crossroads Baker Test on July 25, 1946 when he witnessed the detonation of a nuclear device at Bikini Atoll. Immediately thereafter, Stuart's ship and its crew were required to sail to Oahu, Hawaii for radiation treatment. Stuart also was a member of the first US naval team to inspect the city of Nagasaki after World War II.For decades, Stuart was an extraordinary civic leader and philanthropist. He actively engaged with many of the industry captains of government, business, entertainment, religion, and social enterprises. He was a director emeritus of both the Los Angeles Music Center Foundation and the Metropolitan YMCA. He actively served both boards with major leadership contributions in the areas of real estate, advancement, fundraising, and youth development. Stuart's warmth and sense of humor contributed to his numerous successes during his 70+ year business career focused on real estate development in California, Arizona, Nevada, New York, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. He completed well in excess of 150 office, retail, industrial, educational, and residential projects. Stuart's favorite development was the Security Pacific National Bank World Headquarters in downtown LA (333 S. Hope Street). Among his many achievements, Stuart acted as advisor to David Rockefeller on the development of the Embarcadero Center in San Francisco and to Howard Hughes in the development of his headquarters in Playa Del Rey (site of the Spruce Goose).Stuart's memory will remain in the hearts of all who knew him and in the everyday lives of his fellow Angelenos. Stuart M. Ketchum is a legend in the history of Los Angeles.Stuart:- Participated as the first scuba diver in the western US for the presentation of Jacques Cousteau's 1943 invention, the Aqua-Lung.- Was a crew member on Humphrey Bogart's boat for a season in his teens.- Served as an foundation governor to the Urban Land Institute as well as advisor to the City of Los Angeles, Mayor Bradley, and Mayor Riordan on major educational initiatives.- Was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Southern California.- Was the great-great grandson of New York City Mayor James Patrick Kelly. By 1926, all that remained of the family fortune was a family picnic ground at 42nd Street and 3rd Avenue in NYC. Stuart developed the property.- Is survived by his beloved wife Carrie and five children, Mallory, Scott, Mitchell, Darcy, and Steven, as well as three grandchildren, Siena, McKay and Brock.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020