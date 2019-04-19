Resources More Obituaries for Stuart Biegel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stuart Marshall Biegel

Obituary Condolences Flowers November 25, 1945 - April 3, 2019 Stuart Marshall Biegel, a distinguished Professor of Law and Education at UCLA, has passed away after a brief bout with lymphoma. He was 73. Stuart was born in New York City, the oldest child of Morris Biegel and Helen Greenfield Biegel. In 1950, the family moved to Los Angeles. Stuart attended Fairfax High School, then UCLA, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a California teacher credential from the UCLA Graduate School of Education. A few years later, while working as a full-time teacher, he attended and received a law degree from Southwestern Law School. Stuart began his career as a classroom teacher at Bellagio Road Elementary School and then at the Mirman School. In 1985, he joined the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies (GSEIS), where he directed the Teacher Education Program. In the 1990s, he helped create UCLA Center X to train teachers and school leaders with a goal of transforming public schooling to create a more just, equitable, and humane society. He worked with undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students in GSEIS, and he began his tenure as a lecturer at UCLA Law in 1989. A beloved teacher for generations of students, Stuart won the UCLA Distinguished Teaching Award in 2012. In 2018, he was honored by alumni of the UCLA Educational Leadership Program for his contributions throughout its 25 years. Stuart's scholarship and teaching demonstrated his passion for civil liberties and social justice, particularly in the areas of disability and LGBTQ rights. He was also a renowned expert in the fields of both education law and technology law. In the 1990s, Stuart taught one of the nation's first courses on the law of cyberspace. Stuart was a prolific writer and speaker, publishing numerous articles on law and education, and organizing several major conferences that convened academics and practitioners. His book, Beyond Our Control? Confronting the Limits of Our Legal System in the Age of Cyberspace, won three awards, including Best Information Science Book from the Association of Information and Science and Technology. Another book, The Right to Be Out: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in America's Public Schools, won the American Library Association's Stonewall Book Award. His co-authored casebook, Education and the Law, is one of the most widely read works on the subject. Stuart's extensive record in public service includes work as Special Counsel for the California Department of Education, the Consent Decree Monitor for the U.S. District Court in an expansive case concerning desegregation of San Francisco's public schools, and a consultant for the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and the National Education Association on educational opportunity for marginalized and disenfranchised youth. Among family and friends, Stuart will be remembered for being a kind, gentle, caring man. Late in life, he fell in love with San Francisco and split his time between Los Angeles and the City by the Bay. Stuart's beloved synagogue was San Francisco's Sha'ar Zahav and on April 7 he was buried in that synagogue's section at the Hills of Eternity Memorial Park in Colma. UCLA School of Law and GSEIS will hold a joint memorial service on April 30. If you wish to attend, please first contact Amy Gershon at [email protected] Stuart is survived by his sister, Elena Biegel Bazes of Ra'anana, Israel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the National Center for Lesbian Rights. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019