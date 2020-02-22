|
March 25, 1928 - February 19, 2020 Stuart O'Melveny, age 92, passed away in Pasadena, CA, on February 19, 2020. Stuart was born in Los Angeles on March 25, 1928. He attended Polytechnic School, Pasadena, where he made lifelong friendships. Culver Military Academy in Indiana was followed by UC Berkeley. Stuart married the love of his life, Mollie Shea, in Los Angeles, CA. After several years and opening up his auto parts business, they moved to Pasadena where they raised nine wonderful children. Stuart was a dear loving father and husband with a generosity of spirit. He was truly everyone's "pal," but most importantly Mollie's dear beloved husband and best friend. Stuart is survived by Mollie, his wife of 65 years, his children Mary Schmidt, Annie Fraser, Brian O'Melveny, Stuart O'Melveny, Maggie Allred, Dan O'Melveny, Michael O'Melveny, Peter O'Melveny, and Charlie O'Melveny, and twenty-one grandchildren. A mass will be held at St. Philips Church in Pasadena at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 25.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020