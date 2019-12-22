Home

Sue A. Mavro

Sue A. Mavro Obituary
Sue A. Mavro, 82 years old, of Burbank, California. Passed away on December 11, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 10, 1937 to Mae and Ernest Townsend. Formerly of Kissimmee, Florida, and Manassas, Virginia. Widow of Alex P. Mavro after 17 years of marriage. Sue served the US State Department for 16 years, and was a devout Lutheran. She loved basketball, dogs and was always quick on the draw with her natural prowess for improv. "The perfect cat is a dog." Sue enjoyed making people laugh; sometimes even on television, as a star of 'The People's Couch." Sue is survived by her favorite (only) son, David Mavro. Arrangements are entrusted to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019
